Gasification rate in Russia approaching 75%, will continue to grow — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects the gasification rate in the country, which has approached 75%, to continue to grow.

"The gasification rate in Russia is approaching 75% and will undoubtedly continue to grow. More precisely, it is 74.7%, an increase of 6.1 percentage points since 2019," he said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

Russia reliably exports gas and increases domestic consumption, Putin added.

The 8th Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum is taking place in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the main discussions are hosted at the Manezh exhibition hall, while an exhibition of fuel and energy technologies and equipment is held at Gostiny Dvor. The theme of this year's forum is The New Reality of Global Energy: Building the Future. TASS serves as the information partner of REW.