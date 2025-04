WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he expects "very good proposals" for a settlement in Ukraine soon.

"All I can do is try and stop it. That’s all I want to do. I want to stop the killing. And I think we’re doing well in that regard. I think you’ll have some very good proposals very soon," he told reporters at the White House during a meeting with President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele.