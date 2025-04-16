Russia must live up to its pioneering legacy in space — Putin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that Russia has a storied history in space exploration, and must keep this legacy alive going forward.

"Today, our plans in this most important sphere must live up to our status as a top space power," Putin said at a meeting on developing activities in space at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

The Russian president also highlighted the need to give a boost to Russia’s space program "so that it becomes a driving force" behind national progress, technological advancement and improved quality of life.