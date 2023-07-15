Ukrainian UAV control center, Starlink station hit in airstrike on Dnieper right bank

GENICHESK, July 16. /TASS/. A Russian airstrike destroyed a UAV control center and a Starlink communication station on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region on Saturday, a spokesman for the region’s emergency services told reporters.

"Near Nikolskoye, a UAV control center, a Starlink station and 25 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in a Su-34 airstrike on the command post of the 222nd separate battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

He said that thanks to cohesion of Battlegroup Dnepr units, three M777 155 mm howitzers were destroyed in the past day.