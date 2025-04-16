IN BRIEF: What we know about Ukrainian UAV attack on Russia’s central Ivanovo Region

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. An air raid alert has been issued in the town of Shuya in Russia’s central Ivanovo Region and air defense systems have shot down seven Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Emergency specialists are working at the scene of the fall of the Ukrainian UAV debris.

TASS has put together key facts about the Ukrainian UAV attack.

Situation in Shuya

- An UAV attack alert has been issued in Shuya in the Ivanovo Region.

- A section of General Belov Street in the Shuya urban district has been cordoned off with heavy equipment.

- The local authorities have asked residents to stay at home.

- All the services are working in enhanced mode.

- Emergency service specialists are working at the site of the fall of UAV debris, the regional emergency operations center reported.

Defense Ministry’s report

- Air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs over the Ivanovo Region between 8:00 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Night attack on Russian regions

- Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 26 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- Air defense systems shot down nine Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, four over the Kursk Region, two each over the Lipetsk Region and the Republic of Crimea and one over the Moscow Region, it specified.