CHISINAU, April 16. /TASS/. Guided by European globalists, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her ruling Action and Solidarity Party, seek to engage the country in a war pursuing a course aimed to cut-off ties with Russia and the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) member states, to the detriment of Gagauzia and Transnistria, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.

"The full control of European globalists, the course for the destruction of the Gagauzia autonomy and Transnistria as well as the assumed direction to sever ties with Russia and the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent States], greenlights the way for training terrorists in their country," Andrey Safonov, a member of the Transnistrian Supreme Council, said commenting on the Moldovan Constitutional Court’s decision to strip Gagauzia of the right to appoint its regional prosecutor general.

"Starting with early 2025, the country’s incumbent government, which has established itself at Moldova's helm in 2020-2021, has finally thrown off its mask," Safonov wrote on his account in FaceBook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta designated as extremist).

Safonov reiterated that earlier this year Moldova’s President Sandu and her Prime Minister Dorin Recean bluntly opposed natural gas supplies from Russia to Transnistria in the form of humanitarian aid to achieve "an agreement of withdrawing the only real guarantee of peace on the Dniester - Russian troops’ - as well as to eliminate the unrecognized republic."

The official recalled that during the energy crisis last winter, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian announced that Transnistria had a choice: "To die of hunger or to die of freezing cold."

Safonov believes that under President Sandu's rule, "the West has pumped tens of millions of dollars and euros worth of weapons enticing Moldova to put aside its neutrality and join NATO member states," he continued.

In his opinion, Chisinau "has assumed a course of severing relations with Russia - trade, cultural, diplomatic and other relations, reducing the number of Russian diplomats, closing the Russian Center of Science and Culture."

Safonov pointed out that against this background, over 100 so-called ‘undesirable media and Internet resources’ had been blocked by the Moldovan authorities.

"This is where we see forces wishing to draw us into a war against Russia, to eliminate Transniestria as well as Gagauzia, and to turn Moldova itself into a haven for terrorists and murderers," the lawmaker stated.

"At the same time, they want to destroy or silence all those who oppose this monstrous scenario. We are not sharing the same path with them," Safonov added.

Moldova’s Constitutional Court on Monday annulled a number of legal provisions that bound the country’s prosecutor general to appoint Gagauzia’s prosecutor in coordination with the autonomy’s authorities.

Moldova's Prosecutor General Ion Munteanu demanded that the provisions be reviewed, claiming that they contradicted international norms and criteria for an independent prosecutor general’s office. No Gagauz representatives were invited to attend the court session.

Some 150,000 Gagauz nationals, who represent a Turkic-speaking ethnicity of Orthodox faith, inhabit the southern Moldovan region. In 1990, they proclaimed their own republic, but Chisinau refused to recognize it and sent volunteer units to tame the breakaway region. Bloodshed was avoided after then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev ordered internal troops into southern Moldova.

The conflict was resolved in December 1994 when an autonomy was established there. Back then, Moldova’s parliament adopted a bill granting Gagauzia a special legal status, under which Gagauzians abandoned the plan to form an independent state. The Moldovan authorities acknowledge that they are not honoring these agreements.