MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian troops found the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers frozen to death at their positions near Liman in the Kharkov Region, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS.

"During their advance in a forest west of Liman in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North fighters found the frozen bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who had died from hyperthermia at two out of six positions they seized," the defense source said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on December 11 that Battlegroup North forces had liberated Liman in the Kharkov Region through active operations.