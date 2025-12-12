ATHENS, December 12. /TASS/. Greece will allocate 20 million euros to participate in the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, under which NATO allies purchase weapons for Kiev from US stocks, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

According to its information, Greece will use its budget reserve to participate in the PURL program. Athens' decision was communicated to NATO and the US, both of which have repeatedly stressed the importance of Greece supporting arms purchases for Ukraine. The newspaper pointed out that Greece's financial participation in PURL at this stage is primarily symbolic and emphasizes Athens' desire not to deviate from Washington's position.

PURL was launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. On September 17, the alliance's senior representative in Kiev Patrick Turner said that US weapons were being delivered to Ukraine.

After Russia launched its special military operation, Kiev's Western allies have repeatedly increased their arms supplies to Ukraine and allocated new aid packages. At the same time, Kiev continues to insist on increased military aid. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the West's shipment of weapons to Kiev and its assistance in training Ukrainian servicemen only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the country has received up to two billion dollars per month in military aid from its Western allies in recent months.