Russian GDP reach $680.8 bln in Q3 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 54.5 trillion rubles ($680.8 bln) in current prices in the third quarter of 2025, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, Rosstat, reported.

The physical volume of GDP gained 0.6% in annual terms. The deflator edged up by 6.6%.

The GDP in January - September 2025 amounted to 151.8 trillion rubles ($1.9 trillion) in current prices, the statistical service said. The physical volume of the national GDP had an uptick by 1% year on year.