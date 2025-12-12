EU wants to freeze Russian assets for at least two years more — Barrot

PARIS, December 12. /TASS/. EU member-countries will discuss the opportunity of increasing the freeze period for Russian assets to avoid problems if any countries refuse to support the renewal of such freeze every six months, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on the air with Franceinfo radio station.

"Europeans will make the decision to day to deprive Russia of assets currently being in Europe in the amount of 200 billion euro for as long as it will be required until Russia stops [participating in the Ukrainian conflict]," Barrot said.

EU countries made the decision to freeze assets at the start of the conflict for six months with the renewal option every six months if all 27 member-countries consent to that, the minister said. If at least one country refuses to support the renewal, then "Russia will be able to return its money at any moment," Barrot noted.

"We decided to block these funds for as long as it will be needed. Many things are possible on such basis, including creation of the financing package that is now intensively discussed in Brussels and which can be completed during the next week, to protect Ukraine from all the difficulties during at least two years, if war continues," he noted.