Cargo turnover at Russian seaports down 0.9% to 808.7 mln tons in 11M 2025

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Russian seaports totaled 808.7 mln metric tons in the first eleven months of 2025, which is 0.9% lower than in the same period of 2024, according to a report published on the website of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

"According to information available to the Association of Commercial Sea Ports, the cargo turnover of Russian seaports during eleven months of 2025 decreased by 0.9% compared with the same period last year and amounted to 808.7 mln tons," the statement said.

The data showed that the volume of dry cargo handled reached 403.7 mln tons (down 0.9%), while the volume of liquid cargo transshipment stood at 405 mln tons (down 0.7%).

During the same period, export transshipments amounted to 635.6 mln tons (down 2.1%), imports to 37.7 mln tons (down 3.5%), transit cargo to 66.9 mln tons (up 12.1%), and coastal shipping to 35.7 mln tons (down 10.9%).

Cargo turnover at seaports of the Arctic Basin declined by 5.5% to 80.4 mln tons, the Baltic Basin by 1.3% to 247.8 mln tons, the Azov-Black Sea Basin by 4.7% to 242.7 mln tons, and the Caspian Basin by 9.9% to 7.6 mln tons. Cargo turnover at Far Eastern Basin seaports amounted to 230.2 mln tons, an increase of 6.5%.