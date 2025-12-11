Putin to take part in forum, hold bilateral meetings during visit to Turkmenistan

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. As part of his visit to Turkmenistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an international forum, headlined 'Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future,' and also hold a series of bilateral meetings.

The forum will be held as part of the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. It will be attended by multiple national leaders and heads of international organizations.

The Kremlin earlier announced that Putin planned to hold a number of bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the event.

Apart from talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the Russian leader will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, said Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

After that, the Russian leader will take part in a number of protocol events, organized by the host nation for its guests.

Putin’s last visit to Turkmenistan took place in October of 2024.