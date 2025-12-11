Putin arrives in Ashgabat to hold series of meetings

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the capital of Turkmenistan on a two-day visit.

The presidential plane of the 'Rossiya' Special Flight Detachment landed near the presidential terminal of Ashgabat International Airport, also known as the 'small bird' for its distinct shape.

As part of his visit, Putin will take part in an international forum, headlined 'Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future,' and also hold a series of bilateral meetings.

The Kremlin has already confirmed bilateral talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The Iranian embassy said a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian is also planned.

The forum in Ashgabat will also be attended by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, as well as the presidents of Armenia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, as well as the prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Georgia and Pakistan.