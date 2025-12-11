European troops in Ukraine to become legitimate military targets for Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. If European troops are sent to Ukraine as peacekeepers, they will immediately become a legitimate target for Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an ambassadorial roundtable meeting on the settlement in Ukraine.

He recalled that Europeans are still fantasizing about sending their troops to Ukraine as "peacekeepers."

"For us, these so-called peacekeepers will immediately become legitimate targets; everyone should be aware of this," Lavrov stated.

He emphasized the idea that a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine is simply unfavorable for French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU External Action Service chief Kaja Kallas. "They are persistently beating the drums of war, creating, as they say, 'coalitions of the willing,' increasing military spending, and trying to salvage their political future," Lavrov noted.