Putin to meet with Turkish, Iranian, Iraqi leaders in Turkmenistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in Turkmenistan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"There will be a series of bilateral meetings; tomorrow is a very busy day. There will be talks with the Turkmen colleague [Serdar Berdimuhamedov], in addition there will be talks with the President of Iran, Mr. Pezeshkian, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Sharif, talks are also planned with the President of Iraq, Mr. Latif Rashid, and talks with the President of Turkey, Mr. Erdogan," Peskov reported.