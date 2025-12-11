Bolivia’s attorney general confirms ex-President Arce’s arrest in corruption case

BUENOS AIRES, December 11. /TASS/. Former Bolivian President Luis Arce has been detained as a suspect in a corruption case, Bolivia’s Attorney General Roger Mariaca said.

"We will take the detainee to the judge. He will be faced with charges and the judge will decide whether he will defend himself out of prison or not," he told a news conference.

According to Mariaca, Arce was detained after the prosecutor’s office expanded the investigation into alleged embezzlement in the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean (FILAC). The prosecutor’s office says there is a risk that the ex-president may flee or try to hinder the investigation. Arce will face a regular trial as the alleged acts of embezzlement he is being held for were reportedly committed during his tenure as economy minister under President Evo Morales (2006-2019) and not while he served as the country’s president.

His former presidency minister, Maria Nela Prada, said earlier on Wednesday that Arce had been abducted and was being held at a police station.

Arce was Bolivia’s president from November 2020 to November 8, 2025.