Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a military-industrial enterprise, fuel and energy sites used to support the Ukrainian army and enemy troop deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an enterprise of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,250 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 230 troops and a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 210 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 130 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 420 troops and four pickup trucks in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 40 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Bunyakino, Novaya Sech and Kucherovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two heavy mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Izbitskoye, Staritsa, Polkovaya Nikitovka, Vilcha and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, 10 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and two Israeli-made RADA radar stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup North units destroyed four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units continued destroying the enemy combat group surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Kurilovka and Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a BATT UMG armored vehicle of US manufacture and 12 pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Kramatorsk, Minkovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 130 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and 20 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five materiel depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy pickup trucks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volnoye, Shevchenko, Dobropolye, Belitskoye, Rodinskoye, Torskoye, Grishino and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 420 personnel and four pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, three assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Gorkoye, Ternovatoye, Kosovtsevo, Varvarovka, Dobropolye, Novonikolayevka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and an ammunition depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Razumovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Tomarino and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 12 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 102 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 101,513 unmanned aerial vehicles, 639 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,478 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,628 multiple rocket launchers, 31,830 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,761 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.