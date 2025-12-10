Rebel attack in eastern Congo slap in face of US — Burundi foreign minister

PRETORIA, December 10. /TASS/. The offensive carried out by the rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23) in the east of Congo with the support of Rwanda is a slap in the face to the United States, Burundi's Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana said.

He noted that Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington in the presence of US President Donald Trump on December 4.

"The signing of the agreement and its non-fulfillment is a humiliation for everyone, and above all for President Trump," Bizimana told AFP news agency. "This is a real slap in the face to the United States, a middle finger."

The minister called for sanctions against Rwanda, which, according to him, supports the offensive.

The peace agreement sets out previously agreed conditions, including a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of non-state forces, the creation of conditions for the return of refugees and the prosecution of those responsible for crimes.

The current M23 offensive is being conducted primarily in the Congolese province of South Kivu, which borders Burundi. The attack sent a flood of refugees from Congo pouring into this country. Burundi closed its border with Congo, declaring it a "war zone." A contingent of up to 18,000 troops from Burundi was also deployed in the east of Congo in 2023 under an agreement with its government.