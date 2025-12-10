NATO countries not prepared for US withdrawal from alliance — media

BRUSSELS, December 10. /TASS/. NATO member nations do not have a plan of action in the event of a US withdrawal from the military alliance, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, diplomats within the bloc view the signals coming from Washington not as preparation for concrete steps, but rather as an indication to the EU that the US is shifting its foreign policy focus toward Asia and the Arctic.

An unnamed alliance diplomat said NATO cannot plan for a future without its largest partner, the United States, because "that would defeat the very purpose of NATO."

Earlier, Thomas Massie, a Republican Representative from Kentucky, introduced a bill calling for the United States to withdraw from the North Atlantic Alliance. The draft legislation argues that NATO membership is not in the national security interests of the United States. It remains unclear when the bill will be taken up by the House of Representatives, as it must first be reviewed and approved by the relevant committees.