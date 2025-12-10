Ukrainian army fires over 14,500 rounds at Russian civilian targets in November — diplomat

LUGANSK, December 10. /TASS/. In November 2025, the Ukrainian armed forces have fired at least 14,497 rounds of ammunition at civilian targets in the Russian Federation, which is more than 480 attacks per day, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik reported on Telegram.

"In November 2025 alone, Ukrainian armed forces committed hundreds of war crimes against the Russian civilian population. Over 30 days of November 2025, the Ukrainian armed forces fired at least 14,497 rounds of ammunition at Russian civilian targets, amounting to more than 480 attacks per day," he noted.

According to Miroshnik, this November, the Ukrainian army attempted to attack civilian infrastructure in 33 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. He added that Russia’s air defense forces thwarted Ukraine’s attempt to strike civilian targets in the Voronezh Region with US-made ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles.

"Since February 2022, the Ukrainian armed forces have fired at least 346,700 rounds of munitions of various modifications and calibers at civilian targets in Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry official added.

Miroshnik said earlier that Ukrainian strike drone attacks were the most common cause of death and injury to Russian civilians. He added that over the past week, more than 80% of the total number of victims - 55 people - were killed by Ukrainian drones. "Ukrainian militants actively targeted apartment buildings, private homes, commercial and social facilities, and civilian passenger vehicles," the diplomat noted. According to him, the Ukrainian military fired more than 3,200 types of ammunition at Russian regions last week.