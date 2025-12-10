RTS Index down after Central Bank’s publication of official exchange rates

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The RTS Index moved to the negative territory on the Moscow Exchange after the Bank of Russia published official exchange rates, according to trading data. The regulator raised the official exchange rate for December 11 to 77.9 rubles for dollar, 91.38 rubles for euro, and to 10.96 rubles for yuan.

As of 5:40 p.m. Moscow time (2:40 p.m. GMT), before the official rates were published, the RTS and MOEX indices were up by 0.6% at 1,115.16 and 2,718.97 points, respectively.

After the publication of exchange rates as of 6:06 p.m. Moscow time (3:06 p.m. GMT), the RTS Index was down by 0.84% at 1,099.16 points, while the MOEX was up by 0.57% at 2,718.05 points.