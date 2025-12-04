Former top EU diplomat resigns as College of Europe rector — agency

BRUSSELS, December 4. /TASS/. Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has resigned as rector of the College of Europe amid a fraud probe, Reuters reported, citing her email to staff.

Earlier, Stefano Sannino, a second suspect in the corruption case, stepped down as head of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf. The charges pertain to the period when Sannino served as secretary general of the European External Action Service, deputy to Mogherini and, later, her successor Josep Borrell.