Negotiations on Ukraine in Miami constructive, Dmitriev says

MIAMI, December 21. /TASS/. Special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said that talks on the settlement in Ukraine underway in Miami with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the US President Jared Kushner are constructive.

"Discussions are being held constructively," Dmitriev told reporters.

Talks on the settlement in Ukraine will continue in Miami on Saturday and Sunday local time, the Russian envoy continued.

"They started and continue today, and will also continue tomorrow," Dmitriev added.