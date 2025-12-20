Lavrov meets with Algerian counterpart

CAIRO, December 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, on the sidelines of the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, which is being held in Cairo on December 19 and 20.

"My dear friend, it’s nice to meet with a man we have shared a lot of historic events with. And historic events never stop. As our Chinese brothers say, ‘God forbid you live in interesting times.’ But interesting times can be exciting, especially for diplomats, because we need to do something," Lavrov said.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 23, 1962. Major cooperation areas include joint projects in the areas of energy, metallurgy, and car-building, the Russian foreign ministry said.