Gazprom Export files lawsuits against Axpo Solutions AG, Vychodoslovenska energetika

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Gazprom Export has filed lawsuits at the Court of Arbitration of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region against the Swiss Axpo Solutions AG and the Slovak Vychodoslovenska energetika, according to the arbitration cases database.

Both claims were issued on June 4. No other details about the cases were given in the database.

Axpo Solutions is a Swiss energy trader.

Vychodoslovenska energetika is an energy company providing services connected with consumption of electricity and gas. The company is part of the Slovak holding ZSE, which is one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity in Slovakia.

Earlier Gazprom filed claims in the Russian court against German traders Uniper Global Commodities SE and Meta-Methanhandel GmbH, Austria’s OMV Exploration & Production GmbH and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH, Czech companies NET4GAS and CEZ, Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Dutch gas transport Gasunie Transport Service, the operator of the BBL gas pipeline between the UK and the Netherlands, Slovakia’s ZSE Energia, the Swiss DXT Commodities and the Polish-Russian company Europol GAZ, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, demanding a ban on continuing arbitration proceedings in foreign courts. The Russian company won all its claims to ban the continuation of legal proceedings abroad.

Gazprom Export has also filed similar lawsuits against French Engie and Czech innogy Energie, with hearings on them scheduled for June 19.