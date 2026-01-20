Gold sets a new high rising above $4,700

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. February gold futures on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) have risen above $4,700 per troy ounce to a new record high, data from the trading platform show.

As of 7:49 a.m. Moscow time (4:49 a.m. GMT), the precious metal traded at $4,700.6 per troy ounce (+2.29%). By 8:04 a.m. Moscow time (5:04 a.m. GMT), gold accelerated gains to $4,701.9 per troy ounce, rising 2.32%.

Meanwhile, March silver futures on Comex climbed 6.27% to $94.085 per troy ounce.