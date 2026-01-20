China boosts beer exports to Russia by almost 40% in 2025

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. Last year Chinese beer producers increased their supplies to Russia by 39.7% to 47.4 million liters, said the General Customs Administration (GTU) of the People's Republic of China.

In value terms, beer exports increased by 46.7% during the reporting period to $44.06 million. Russia ranks fifth among mainland China's main foreign markets for these products: Taiwan is in the first with 145.3 million liters, followed by Myanmar (115.1 million liters), Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (93.5 million liters) and the United Arab Emirates (52.7 million liters).

Only 1.6% of the total volume of the amber drink, purchased by Russia from China in 2025, accounted for non-alcoholic beer.