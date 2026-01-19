Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 12.6% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget grew by 12.6% annually in 2025 to 24.9 trillion rubles ($368 bln), the Finance Ministry said on its website.

An increase in receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, amounted to 7.1% year on year, "which is consistent with internal demand cooldown and inflation trends," the ministry informed.

In the meantime, budget revenues from the oil and gas sector amounted to 8.48 trillion rubles ($108.3 bln) in 2025.