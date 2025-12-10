Lavrov to update senators on key matters of Russia’s global agenda

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a report on pressing issues of the country’s foreign policy at a plenary meeting of the Federation Council on Wednesday morning.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, regular meetings with senators contribute to deepening coordination between the executive and legislative branches of government toward promoting Russia’s foreign policy priorities.

Russia’s top diplomat will present the country’s key foreign policy priorities, focusing on the most pressing issues on the global agenda. He is expected to lay an emphasis on resolving the Ukraine crisis in light of the latest peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

He will also speak about relations with the United States amid renewed bilateral dialogue and efforts to set new landmarks on security and strategic stability. The Russian foreign minister will perhaps comment on statements from a number of European politicians concerning "preparations for conflict with Russia" and the current state of relations with the European Union against the backdrop of increasingly militaristic rhetoric.

Also, Lavrov will speak about cooperation with friendly nations, BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) allies, as well as the development of cooperation with the Global South. He may also address regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.