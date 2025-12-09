Silver price hits all-time high exceeding $60 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The price of silver futures with delivery in March 2026 hit a new all-time high on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, exceeding $60 per troy ounce.

As of 6:22 p.m. Moscow time, the price of silver was up 2.77%, reaching $60.025 per troy ounce.

By 6:37 p.m. Moscow time, the price of silver had accelerated to $60.475 per ounce (up 3.54%). Meanwhile, the price pf gold futures with delivery in February 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange was at $4,237.9 (+0.48%).

The price of silver futures has soared 106.47% since the beginning of 2025, while gold futures have risen 60.57%.