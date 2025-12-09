Russia’s military chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov inspected Battlegroup Center forces in the special military operation area, listened to commanders’ reports and assigned it further objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister Army General Valery Gerasimov inspected the fulfillment of combat objectives by units and military formations of the combined arms army of the Battlegroup Center operating in the Dnepropetrovsk direction in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

During his work at a forward command post of the combined arms army, Army General Valery Gerasimov noted that after the city of Krasnoarmeysk was liberated by units and formations of the 2nd Army, the main objective of the Battlegroup Center was to eliminate Ukrainian armed formations surrounded in the Dimitrov area. The chief of the General Staff listened to reports by the commanders of the 2nd and 51st Armies, commanders of military formations and other military officials on the fulfillment of combat objectives, it said.

During the trip, the Russian military chief handed state awards to the servicemen who had distinguished themselves in liberating Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic "and also thanked them for their valor and courage displayed in accomplishing combat objectives," the ministry reported.

The liberation of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic marks a major stage in liberating the entire territory of Donbass and Russian troops acted skillfully and courageously, Gerasimov stressed.

"The seizure of Krasnoarmeysk was a major stage in liberating the entire Donbass. In the course of liberating the city, military units and formations displayed initiative, acted skillfully and chose those tactics of their operations that proved to be unknown to the enemy and came as a surprise for it. The personnel acted courageously and bravely. I wish you further combat success," the military chief said.

Battlegroup Center forces are now checking residential areas in Krasnoarmeysk, he said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk, the troops are checking residential quarters and assisting the local population. Over 200 people have been evacuated," the military chief said.

Battlegroup Center forces have liberated the communities of Rovnoye, Rog and Gnatovka adjacent to Krasnoarmeysk from the eastern side, he said.

"During a report to the supreme commander-in-chief on December 1 on the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk, the supreme commander-in-chief drew attention and set the task of routing enemy forces in the areas east of Krasnoarmeysk and in Dimitrov. As of today, units and formations of the 2nd Army have liberated the settlements of Rovnoye, Rog and Gnatovka adjacent to Krasnoarmeysk from the eastern side," the military chief said.

Battlegroup Center forces have liberated the southern part of Dimitrov, which is more than 30% of the city, Gerasimov said.

"The 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army is destroying the Ukrainian units that are blocked in Dimitrov. As of today, the southern part of the city has been liberated and is under our complete control. This accounts for more than 30% of all buildings in the city," he said.

Russian troops are advancing in all the frontline areas in the special military operation in Ukraine, the military chief said.

"Troops of the Joint Group of Forces continue their advance practically in all the directions," Gerasimov stressed.