Several rounds fired at military airdrome in western Damascus — TV

BEIRUT, December 9. /TASS/. A series of explosions was heard in the vicinity of a busy motorway in Damascus’ western suburbs, the Al-Ikhbariya television channel reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to preliminary data, several rounds were fired by unidentified militants at the Mezzeh military airdrome in the city’s outskirts. No casualties were immediately reported.

On November 14, Damascus’ Alawite-populated Ayn Al-Kurum neighborhood was shelled from a self-propelled launcher. A guided missile hit a three-story building near the Abdul Rahman mosque, killing one woman and leaving several more people wounded.