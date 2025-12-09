GAC not planning to leave Russian market — company

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Chinese car brand GAC has no plans to leave the Russian market and continues its work on expansion of presence, the press service of the company told TASS.

"GAC does not plan to leave the Russian market and continues its work on expansion of presence. The Russian market is of strategic significance for the global development of the GAC brand. The long-term strategy remains unchanged," the company said.

GAC continues operations as usual and performs all the current obligations, the press service informed. The automaker is strengthening its positions step by step, developing the dealership network and the service infrastructure, the company added.