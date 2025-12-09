Russia, Hungary must resist external pressure — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia and Hungary must resist external pressure together, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"Our decisions are based on our national interests. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have discussed many important issues of our cooperation, which gives impetus to our relations," he said at a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Moscow. "We must work hard and resist the pressure that is being put on us. We should make a breakthrough to increase our interaction rates," the minister noted.

"Reliable energy supply to Hungary is crucial for us. This is not a political or ideological issue, this is a pragmatic issue, a matter of our survival," he stressed.