Annual inflation in Russia slows down, all factors point to decline in 2026 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia continues to slow down, and all persistent factors point to its further deceleration in 2026, according to a report prepared by the Bank of Russia’s Research and Forecasting Department.

"All sustained factors point to a further slowdown of annual inflation in 2026, even taking into account one-off pro-inflationary effects associated with the announced increases in fees, taxes, and utility tariffs. At the same time, the persistent components of consumer-price growth remain elevated and so far, show no pronounced tendency toward decline," the regulator’s analysts noted.

Therefore, in their view, bringing annual inflation down to 4% will require maintaining tight monetary policy for the period necessary to fully slow the persistent components of price growth and to reduce inflation expectations.

At the same time, a significant portion of the effect from monetary tightening in Russia during the second half of 2024 has already appeared in inflation dynamics.

"Overall, disinflationary processes slowed by the beginning of the Q4. The pass-through of monetary policy decisions to the CPI, according to the Bank of Russia’s estimates, occurs gradually over 3-6 quarters. Therefore, a significant part of the effect from monetary tightening in the second half of 2024 has already been reflected in inflation dynamics," the analysts stated.

The conclusions and recommendations contained in the report may not align with the Bank of Russia’s official position.