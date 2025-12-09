ST. PETERSBURG, December 19. /TASS/. Comments by US and European military-political leaders regarding the Arctic underscore their Russophobia, Russia’s Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev said at the international forum: ‘Arctic: The Present and Future.’

"Statements made by US and European military-political leaders on the Arctic highlight their Russophobic sentiments. Over the past two years, Finland and Sweden have joined the anti-Russian hysteria. Key political statements emphasize the increasing pace of the Arctic’s militarization and preparations for a potential military confrontation in the region under the pretext of ‘protecting against threats from Russia and China,’" the Navy chief noted.