RusHydro and Pakistan to determine areas of energy cooperation by year-end

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. RusHydro and its partners in Pakistan will compile by the end of 2025 a list of energy projects in which the two sides could cooperate. The group is prepared to offer integrated technological solutions for hydropower plants and water-use infrastructure, RusHydro Deputy General Director for Project Engineering, Sustainable Development, and International Cooperation Sergey Machekhin told reporters on the sidelines of the Energy Space 2025 International Energy Forum.

"We have proposed several strong integrated technological solutions to them — in both water-use systems and energy. By the end of the year, we will draw up fully coordinated lists of facilities. These include several hydropower plants and several water-use infrastructure sites. Which of them they will prioritize, I cannot yet say," he noted.

Machekhin added that Pakistan is a highly self-sufficient country in terms of energy. "They have an extremely large amount of economically unrealized hydropower potential, primarily because the world’s largest glacier is located there. The glacier’s area and the estimated volumes of freshwater contained within it are practically the largest in the world," he explained.

RusHydro is Russia’s largest energy company by installed capacity, operating more than 600 generating facilities. The company’s installed capacity totals 38.4 GW.

The company’s largest shareholders are the Russian Federation (62.2%), VTB Bank (12.37%), and En+ Group (9.61%).