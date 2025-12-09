Fix Price to start opening stores in Serbia in early 2026

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Fix Price Group PLC will start opening its stores in Serbia in the first quarter of 2026, the Fix Price press service told TASS.

"The group plans to enter the Serbian market in 2026. A company’s office is already working in the country, a regional team was set up, and stores will begin opening in the first quarter of the year," the press service noted.

The chain of stores with low fixed prices expanded to 7,700 in 2025. The average payroll in all countries of presence was over 49,700 for January - November 2025.

The retail space of Fix Price stores in all countries of its presence is above 1.66 mln square meters. Russia accounts for the bulk of such space, over 1.47 mln square meters. Foreign retail space is about 191,500 square meters.