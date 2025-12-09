Conflict in Ukraine unlikely to escalate into WW3 — Trump

WASHINGTON, December 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict will not escalate into a third world war, US President Donald Trump told the Politico newspaper in an interview.

"Frankly, it wouldn’t have happened if I were president <...> it could’ve evolved into World War III, frankly. I think it’s probably not going to be happening now," the US leader stated.

According to Trump, the Ukrainian conflict is "a big problem for Europe," which "they’re not handling well."

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and among its partners in Europe, who significantly adjusted it. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.