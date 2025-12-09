Ukrainian elections, Russia’s negotiating position, Europe decaying: Trump's statements

WASHINGTON, December 9. /TASS/. Russia is in a more advantageous negotiating position than Ukraine, US President Donald Trump in an interview with Politico daily on Tuesday. Trump also called for presidential elections in Ukraine. He warned that many European countries may soon cease to be viable because of their disastrous immigration policy.

TASS has compiled the US leader’s key statements.

On Russia, Ukraine’s positions in talks

Russia is in a more advantageous negotiating position than Ukraine: "There can be no question about it. It’s Russia."

It is time for Vladimir Zelensky to "get on the ball" and start agreeing to the proposals being put forward for settling the conflict in Ukraine.

Kiev is losing the Ukrainian conflict because it has lost a significant amount of territory: "You certainly wouldn’t say it’s a victory. I could show you a chart."

The Ukrainian conflict will not escalate into a third world war: "I think it’s probably not going to be happening now."

On presidential elections in Ukraine

"An important time" has come to hold presidential elections in Ukraine: "They’re using war not to hold an election, but I would think the Ukrainian people should have that choice."

On European leaders

Many European countries may soon cease to be "viable" because of their disastrous immigration policy.

Several European leaders are "destroying their countries": "Most European nations are decaying."

European countries talk a lot about the Ukrainian conflict but "they don’t produce" any settlement progress.

On NATO’s non-expansion

It has "long" been understood that Ukraine would not be joining NATO.

"There aren’t that many [countries] left" that could join the alliance.

On Caribbean crisis

The United States may consider expanding its naval operation to combat drug trafficking in the Caribbean to Colombia and Mexico: "Yeah, I would. Sure. I would."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s days are "numbered."

On US tariff policy

Trump is going to partly lower the rates of tariffs introduced by him earlier but the tariffs will become higher for certain other goods: "On some [tariffs will be reduced — TASS]. And on some I’ll increase tariffs."

The US is rebuilding its car industry thanks to the new US administration’s trade policy: "Because of tariffs, all of the car companies are coming back."