MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The search for peace in Ukraine is not going smoothly, opponents of a peaceful settlement are not relenting, but Hungary and Russia are determined to prevent them, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said before talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Achieving peace [in Ukraine] has not been and will not be easy," he said, adding that "those who previously obstructed peace initiatives will continue to do so." "However, we will try to prevent this," Szijjarto said.

The minister expressed hope that the restoration of peace in Ukraine would lead to the lifting of sanctions, "which, unfortunately, lasted too long and had a major negative impact." "But that wasn't up to us. Europe is to blame," he noted.