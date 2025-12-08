THE HAGUE, December 8. /TASS/. The International Court of Justice under the United Nations aegis has deemed Russia’s counterclaims against Ukraine to be justified and ruled to officially include them in the proceedings, according to its ruling.

The UN court confirmed that Russia’s demands have a direct connection to Ukraine’s lawsuit and fall under its jurisdiction. The decision was made by a simple majority of 11 votes against four. De-facto, it means that the court recognizes the validity of Moscow’s arguments and will hear them out some time soon.

The court also outlined the next procedural steps: Ukraine is to give its response to Russia’s claims by December 7, 2026. Russia can submit its objections by December 7, 2027.

On December 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the International Court of Justice had sided with Russia and decided to accept for consideration Moscow’s counter-accusations against Ukraine under a 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Moscow’s demands have been deemed fully admissible, despite Kiev’s objections, the ministry added.

According to the Russian Foreign ministry, Ukraine is guilty of numerous war crimes and other violations of international law against civilians: mass killings, torture, bombing and indiscriminate shelling. The Russian ethnic identity was forcibly erased throughout Ukraine: a ban on the Russian language and culture, and persecution of the Russian-speaking Orthodox Church. At the same time, the glorification of the accomplices of the Third Reich was carried out, as well as the destruction of the memory of Russia’s Victory over Nazism, the ministry added.