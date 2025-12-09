US Treasury Secretary discusses sanctions on Lukoil, Rosneft with Ukrainian PM

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said he had discussed imposing sanctions on two Russian oil majors, Rosneft and Lukoil, in a phone call with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko on Tuesday.

Bessent wrote in a post on X that he "highlighted [US] President [Donald] Trump’s commitment to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and discussed Treasury’s sanctions on Russia’s top oil giants, Lukoil and Rosneft" during the call.

On October 22, the Treasury added Rosneft, Lukoil and 34 of their subsidiaries to its latest sanctions package. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained at a news briefing that Washington expected the restrictions to put significant pressure on Moscow with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier that additional US sanctions would not have a considerable impact on the country’s economic situation but would damage bilateral relations.

For his part, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, warned that anti-Russian sanctions will have no impact on the Russian economy and will simply lead to higher prices at gas stations in the United States.