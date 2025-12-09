MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said that he is ready to hold elections in Ukraine, according to Obshchestvennoye. Novosti.

"I will be in Ukraine tomorrow. I am waiting for proposals from partners, I am waiting for proposals from our deputies and I am ready to move towards elections," he said. However, he said that legislative changes and security measures are needed to hold elections so that military personnel can also vote.

It is these two factors that the Ukrainian authorities traditionally point to as reasons for refusing to hold elections, despite the fact that Zelensky's powers expired last year. He asked the deputies to prepare "legislative changes," and the United States and Europe to ensure the safety of their implementation.

According to him, in this case, it would take 60-90 days to prepare for the elections.

Earlier, head of the Central Election Commission Oleg Didenko said that it would take more than three months to organize the elections after the cessation of hostilities.