Russia pays fee to UN budget fully — representative of Secretary General

United Nations, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Federation has fully paid its fee to the regular budget of the United Nations, said official representative of the head of the world organization Stephane Dujarric.

He added that Russia had contributed $71,781,915.

Dujarric pointed out that, taking into account Russia’s payments the number of countries that have fully contributed to the budget has reached 146.

The UN is facing a budget deficit due to non-payment of contributions by some states, including the United States, which delays the transfer of about $3 billion. This circumstance forces the organization to cut costs, freeze hiring and curtail humanitarian programs, including assistance to children and refugees.