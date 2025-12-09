Brent oil price below $62 per barrel on ICE, for the first time since November 25

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with delivery in February 2026 on the London-based ICE fell below $62 per barrel for the first time since November 25, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 6:22 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent fell by 0.88% to $61.94 per barrel.

By 6:37 p.m. Moscow time, Brent had accelerated its decline and reached $61.92 per barrel (-0.91%). Meanwhile, the price of futures for WTI crude oil with delivery in January 2026 fell by 1.09% to $58.24 per barrel.