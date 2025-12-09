Russia to become world leader in unmanned systems development by 2030 — expert

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia will become the world leader in the development of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) by 2030, Konstantin Yashin, General Director of the Samara Research and Production Centre for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and participant in the special military operation and the Time of Heroes program, told TASS in an interview.

The Unmanned Aircraft Systems national project sets the goal for Russia to become the world leader in UAS development by 2030. "I believe this goal is entirely achievable, and we will achieve it much sooner than 2030. This issue is getting significant attention from the government, and personally from Russian President Vladimir Putin. All Russian developers and operators are now united to reach a new level and achieve powerful results in all spheres - both in the civilian sector and in other uses," Yashin said.

He emphasized that the Unmanned Aircraft Systems national project should be expanded to cover all types of unmanned systems. "Over the course of a year, we've come to an understanding that we shouldn't limit ourselves to unmanned aerial systems alone. There are many more unmanned systems—ground, underwater, surface, and those that will be deployed in outer space. We hope that the national project Unmanned Aircraft Systems will soon be modernized, adjusted, and will encompass all unmanned systems that have been developed or are under development in the Russian Federation," Yashin said.