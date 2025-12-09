Italy considers use of frozen Russian assets risky for Europe — minister

ROME, December 9. /TASS/. Using frozen Russian assets in Europe as a reparations loan to Ukraine is risky, Italy's EU Affairs Minister Tommaso Foti said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa, adding that none of the proposals under discussion guarantee compliance with international law.

"For us, it is important to balance political interests with compliance with international law [regarding the use of frozen Russian assets]. And this is a serious problem. None of the proposals under discussion guarantee compliance with international law," he said.

Leading European countries have so far failed to influence the peace process and contribute to the negotiations, the minister noted, although he is convinced that Europe's role is not just helpful, its participation is essential. "It is crucial to maintain the US-European axis," he added.

The European Commission previously announced its plan to expropriate all frozen Russian assets in Europe worth 210 bln euros under the guise of a reparations loan scheme to finance Ukraine in 2026-2027. It also called on non-EU Western countries to join this initiative.