Belarusian General Staff believes West preparing for war

MINSK, December 9. /TASS/. Chief of the Belarusian General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveyko believes that the West is war-minded.

"The West is essentially preparing for war. This is why there is a revanchist tone in the rhetoric of Western politicians, why they are actively improving and developing their armies, purchasing modern weapons, and so on," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Muraveyko noted that Minsk considers it necessary to resolve all issues diplomatically. "Obviously, there is a way to stop this process, and our president has said it multiple times. We need to come to the negotiating table and discuss. Unfortunately, "such common sense is rare in Europe," he lamented, expressing hope that this stance "will soon be reciprocated and countries will agree to negotiate, cutting back on aggressive rhetoric and actions which take place today."