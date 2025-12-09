German chancellor, other European leaders urge Zelensky to reject US peace plan — WSJ

NEW YORK, December 9. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, along with several other European leaders, advised Vladimir Zelensky against accepting the US peace proposals for Ukraine without establishing firm security guarantees, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

According to the newspaper, the leaders discussed it during a phone call with Zelensky last week. Apart from Merz, the names of the other participants in the conversation on the European side are not disclosed.

The Europeans insisted on outlining clear security guarantees in the US peace plan, aimed at preventing an alleged resumption of Moscow’s confrontation with Kiev.

On December 7, Zelensky held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss future steps toward a Ukrainian settlement.

The US peace plan and Ukraine’s reaction

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its European partners, who made significant adjustments. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, held talks in Moscow.

According to Russian leader’s aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

On Monday, Zelensky announced that an updated version of the peace plan, elaborated during his meeting with European leaders, will be transferred to the US on Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, he noted that the proposal "has been cut from 28 points to 20, and there is still no agreement on the territorial issue.".